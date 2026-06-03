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Mehrdad's avatar
Mehrdad
1h

I have heard of 30k, 40k, 50k, 70k and even 100k killed, yet no one has been able to add any names to the list of names that the government of Iran has published. This has had as much credibility as the 40 beheaded babies that was used to justify the genocide of Palestinians.

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AikiLife's avatar
AikiLife
1h

Why wasn’t this data questioned by the numerous humanitarian organizations?

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