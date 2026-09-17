In the tough competition for ‘most Islamophobic Republican member of Congress,’ Nancy Mace of South Carolina is a top contender. Just in recent weeks, she has said that “every single Muslim holding public office in America is a trojan horse, and a threat to both national security and our republic” and claimed that “not all muslims are terrorists, but all terrorists are muslims.”

So Mehdi went on ‘Piers Uncensored’ today to debate the racist Republican congresswoman and challenge her record of bigotry and hate towards Muslim Americans – as well as her loyal support for Israel and Trump.

Mace constantly tried to interrupt and talk over our editor-in-chief, and ridiculously and desperately accused him of being “jihad adjacent,” but Mehdi, as ever, held his ground and brought receipts for all of her racist lies and crazy scandals – including her own former staffers telling New York magazine that she allegedly sent them to liquor stores at all hours of the day and night to buy alcohol for her. (As you’ll see, Mace denies the allegations.)

Watch their full debate (shouting match?) on ‘Piers Uncensored’ above.

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