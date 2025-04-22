We’ve got some very exciting news to share: Zeteo is officially a Webby Award winner! Today it was announced that our flagship podcast, ‘We’re Not Kidding’, took home the Webby’s People’s Voice Award (see the official listing here) for our powerful episode with comedian Rob Delaney (watch by clicking the link above).

Thank you to everyone who voted for ‘WNK’ in this year’s competition — we quite literally could not have done this without you. Not only did you help us win, you helped us DEFEAT *the* Jon Stewart! That says a lot about the amazing audience we’ve built over the past year.

If you haven’t already, now is a great time to become a paid subscriber to Zeteo so you don’t miss new episodes of ‘WNK’ as soon as they drop. Every new subscriber helps make the work we do possible — are you ready to join us?

If you are already a paid subscriber to Zeteo but would like to increase your support for our accountability journalism, please consider a donation, too.

Check out more from Zeteo: