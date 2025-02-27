Ed Martin speaks during a news conference outside the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill on Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s interim US attorney for Washington, DC, appears to be protecting a Republican congressman who allegedly assaulted a woman he had been having an affair with.

Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills, 44, allegedly assaulted a 27-year-old woman last week. The case has become a warped saga that raises questions about a possible cover-up.

The first police report notes, according to local media, that Mills, the woman’s apparent significant other for over a year, “grabbed her, shoved her, and pushed her out of the door.” The woman showed the officer “bruises on her arm which appeared fresh,” the report continues.

Then, according to the report, during a phone call between Mills – who's described in the report as "significant other” or “Subject 1” – and the alleged victim, the woman “let officers hear [Mills] instruct her to lie about the origin of her bruises … Eventually, Subject 1 made contact with police and admitted that the situation escalated from verbal to physical, but it was severe enough to create bruising.”

The woman recanted her story after being informed that Mills, who denies any wrongdoing, would be arrested. The police had sent a warrant for Mills’ arrest – but, rather puzzlingly and shockingly, the new US attorney for DC, Ed Martin, has reportedly not signed the warrant.

“President Trumps’ Lawyers”

Based on his already-long record of protecting Republicans and weaponizing the government to target dissidents, there’s little room for mystery about Martin’s motives.

“As President Trumps’ lawyers, we are proud to fight to protect his leadership as our President and we are vigilant in standing against entities like the AP that refuse to put America first.”

That’s what Martin, whom Trump nominated last week to serve as the permanent US attorney in DC, announced in a tweet on Monday. And it’s completely wrong.

Aside from the apostrophe suggesting there are multiple Trumps (no, Elon Musk doesn’t count), Martin’s job is actually not to be President Trump’s lawyer. Martin pledged to “support the Constitution of the United States,” in his oath of office – which would really mean that he ought to have his hands full taking Trump to court, given his administration detaining people without due process and sending them to Guantanamo prison camps, or moving to unilaterally dismantle entire agencies.

Martin, instead, has been busy serving as Trump’s obedient little attack dog.