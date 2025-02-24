Screens throughout the US Department of Housing and Urban Development headquarters blasted images of President Donald Trump slobbering over the feet of Elon Musk on Monday.

“LONG LIVE THE REAL KING” overlaid the apparently AI-generated video, in reference to Trump calling himself a king last week as he moved to supersede local authority and shut down a congestion-alleviating policy in New York.

A source within HUD tells Zeteo that more than a dozen screens scattered throughout the building (on almost every floor) showcased the video. Staffers scrambled to grab recordings before the video was taken down.

“With the mass unlawful terminations, demonization of public servants, looming RIFs, HUD's poor technology management brought a smile to my face on a Monday morning,” one HUD staffer told Zeteo.

Monday was the first day union (non-supervisor) staff were directed to come back to the office five days a week, as part of Trump’s executive order requiring all federal agencies to end remote work.

‘Not Surprised’

The video comes amid chaos across federal agencies as Musk’s DOGE continues to make massive cuts to the federal workforce, including at HUD.

An internal memo reviewed by Zeteo showed projections for an over 8,000-person staff to be cut in half. Meanwhile, 2024 brought the highest recorded number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night: 771,480 people – or about 23 of every 10,000 people in the US.

The HUD staffer said that such cuts would have drastic impacts on all the Americans they serve: “whether it’s a family with children denied housing, someone sexually harassed by their property manager, denying someone with a wheelchair an accessible unit,” not to mention the agency’s disaster recovery efforts, which are all the more pressing amid the climate crisis.

“So I’m not surprised someone at HUD felt so strongly about the imminent cuts to defy the current administration and put their job at risk in doing so.”

The Twitter account for the Democrats on the US House Committee on Financial Services joked: “Not all heroes🦸 wear capes…”

To which the press office of HUD Secretary Scott Turner responded: “There is nothing heroic about abusing taxpayer resources.”

Minutes later, Turner’s press office quote tweeted neo-Nazi linked Jack Posobiec, who said “Investigate who did this and fire immediately.”

“That’s the plan!” the office chimed in.

Legalize Comedy

While it is so far unclear who was responsible for the display at HUD, the video comes days after Musk took to the Conservative Political Action Convention’s stage to beseech the nation to “legalize comedy.”

“So um, I mean, we-we’re, you know, trying to – get, get good things done, but also, like have a good time doing it and uh, you know have like a sense of humor,” Musk said to the hooting crowd. “The Left wanted to make comedy illegal, you know. Like you can’t make fun of anything, so there’s like, comedy sucks, it’s like nothing’s funny, you can’t make fun of anything, it’s like: legalize comedy! Yeah!”

The richest man on Earth and DOGE has also said artificial intelligence will help improve government. They probably didn’t have this in mind.

