The Lyndon Baines Johnson Department of Education Building is seen on Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo by Pete Kiehart/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Two young staffers of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) appear to have been given administrative email accounts at the Department of Education, Zeteo has learned.

DOGE engineers Akash Bobba and Ethan Shaotran, who are in their early 20s, appear to have obtained the accounts, according to screenshots of the staff directory seen by Zeteo.

The White House, DOGE, and the Department of Education did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The accounts are the latest indication that the Department of Education is the next target of the richest man on Earth's shadowy crusade against US government agencies.

DOGE has been using artificial intelligence to comb through sensitive Department of Education data, the Washington Post reported earlier this week. President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing an executive order to dismantle the department. Trump will “succeed” in the effort, DOGE head Elon Musk assured on X.

Earlier this week, Trump said that he wants Linda McMahon, his pick for education secretary, to “put herself out of a job,” as he wants “the states to run schools.” As with many of his efforts since being inaugurated, Trump cannot legally eliminate the department without congressional approval – but he can severely limit its operations.

Dems Locked Out