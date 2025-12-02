Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7, 2025, in Elmont, New York. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

On Tuesday morning, pop star Sabrina Carpenter responded to the Trump White House using her song “Juno” in one of its many pro-mass-deportation videos. “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” the singer-songwriter wrote, replying to the White House on X.

Within the same morning, President Donald Trump’s staff had already sent Zeteo its official response, trashing Carpenter, while mixing in references to her music.

“Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

According to CBS News, the “number of non-criminal detainees arrested by ICE has surged by 2,000% under Trump.” Furthermore, according to the libertarian Cato Institute, an “ICE dataset shows that in November 2025, 70 percent of those who ICE deported had no criminal conviction, and 43 percent had no criminal conviction or criminal charge.” The piece underscores: “Of people booked into ICE custody this fiscal year (since October 1, 2025)…[only] 5 percent had a violent criminal conviction.”

Sources in the Trump administration have previously told Zeteo that officials will at times intentionally use popular music from vocally anti-Trump performing artists, in order to trigger a negative response from a famous liberal and provide further amplification of their pervasive culture war. “We do it on purpose,” one White House official said.

This White House has made it a messaging and policy priority to attack celebrities, whether it’s cracking down on Jimmy Kimmel’s free speech, threatening Bruce Springsteen with criminal investigation because he said something Trump did not like, or raging against an episode of ‘South Park.’

These are your American tax dollars at work.

