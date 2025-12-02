Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Virma's avatar
Virma
1h

“So instead of firing Hegseth, Trump could simply amend his title from secretary of war to secretary of war crimes.

Problem solved?”

Pretty snarky! (And funny.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
David M. Laws's avatar
David M. Laws
2h

I vote Kash Patel because he's such a dope!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture