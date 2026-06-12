On this day in 2016, 49 people were killed by a gunman in the Pulse LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Last year, at the direction of the Trump administration, state authorities painted over a rainbow crosswalk that memorialized the dead.

Happy Friday (finally!) Swin here. Today, we’re capping yet another week of our clownishly monarchical, criminal president treating his war in Iran like some sort of demented game show. Like so much else that defines the Trump-Vance era, it would be funny if millions of lives and the global economy weren’t being put in danger, just so the president of the United States can feel like a big man.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we’ll take a look at the simple reason why Donald Trump’s war has devolved into such a muddled Orwellian mess: this president simply won’t concede the fact that he got his ass handed to him by a less powerful, much smaller country. Plus, Trump really does want his birthday to be a national holiday, and some genius stamped “86 47” into the grass of the National Mall.

The Losing Will Continue Until Morale Improves

Trump in the Oval Office on June 11, 2026. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

At the heart of the Pentagon Papers scandal was the fact that the U.S. government, across Democratic and Republican administrations, knew the war in Vietnam was lost – but calculated that they couldn’t tell the American people just yet. In the service of political convenience, the government was willing to throw away ungodly sums of lives and dollars until, years later, they finally couldn’t get away with it any longer.

With their bloodbath in the Middle East, Donald Trump and his Republican Party are performing an aggressively brain-rotted version of that 1970s scandal. One key difference, however, is that the Vietnam War enjoyed American public support for at least some of its duration, and people here thought we could win it. Trump’s war has been disastrously unpopular since day one, and few Americans have ever seen a meaningful victory in reach.

But just like the leaders before him who dragged the United States into an unwinnable war of atrocity and degradation in Indochina, President Trump is refusing to admit what most of his compatriots know: He lost, and there’s no sugar-coating it (but, boy, will Team Trump try).

This week’s events are a perfect example of what happens when the world’s most chronically dunderheaded warmonger can’t just admit he got wrecked by a much smaller adversary.