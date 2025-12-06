“I’m a very smart man,” said US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, bragging about the results from a cognitive exam for dementia he took in April. The questions get “harder and harder,” he said about a test that involves identifying animals, drawing a clock, and connecting letters to numbers.

It’s called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment exam, and it was designed as a rapid screening instrument for mild cognitive dysfunction.

Although Trump thinks passing it makes him the smartest guy in the whole wide world, it actually just means he’s not suffering from any form of dementia, as the exam is not designed to measure IQ.

Trump repeatedly patted himself on the back because he “aced” the exam, telling reporters, “these are tough questions…99% of the people that I’m talking to right now, meaning the people from the fake news, would not do well on those exams.”

So how tough are those questions? Below is a copy of the cognitive exam Trump took. It may be administered by anyone who understands and follows the instructions; however, only a health professional with expertise in the cognitive field may interpret the results.

Are you as cognitively sound as the US President who thought Haitian immigrants eat cats and wind turbines kill whales? Let us know in the comments!

