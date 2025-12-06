Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dale Petrishe's avatar
Dale Petrishe
4h

the man needs a straight jacket! It seems like since we seniors hit 75+ we get this test, or a variation, Every year when getting a Medicare annual physical. I'm 82, and it's easy, and I'm not running around repeating myself non-stop

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeffrey Hobbs's avatar
Jeffrey Hobbs
4h

Trump makes boom-boom in big boy potty, expects Rhodes scholarship as a reward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture