On this day in 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded. Unfortunately, in 2026, the president has now turned the federal government into the National Association for the Advancement of White Supremacists.

Now, in today’s ‘First Draft,’ Donald Trump tries to spin his way out of a garbage economy, his anti-immigration morons reportedly shot a laser at a party balloon, and Prem has Capitol Hill reactions from Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamie Raskin, Nancy Mace and Pramila Jayapal – to Pam Bondi’s “screaming” and “thrashing” attempts to evade questions on Jeffrey Epstein.

‘The Greatest Economy Actually Ever’

Trump at the White House on Feb. 11, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images.

Ever since Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris in the popular vote, one thing was entirely predictable: The Joe Biden economy would quickly become the Donald Trump economy – and if Trump got his way with his orgy of tariffs and other policies, he would make America’s capitalist economy even more brutal for working families.

A lot of savvy Republican operatives and Trumpland figures (read: smug sociopaths) who I spoke to in late 2024 seemed to be in denial about this, insisting that Biden’s baggage was Biden’s baggage and Trump had a golden opportunity to remake the country and the culture. I would ask them each the same question, in the same way: “Are you guys gonna fuck this up?” I can count the number of times on one hand that I got what I deemed a clear-eyed, credible, self-reflective answer from any of these elite Republicans.

It’s been a year. They’re fucking this up royally. Poll, after poll, after high-quality poll shows that the American people really didn’t like the Biden economy – and that everything they really didn’t like about the Biden-Harris economy, they reeeeeeeealllly do not like about the Trump-Vance economy.

“Et tu, Rasmussen?” a White House official messaged me, regarding a survey released this week by the Trump-friendly pollster showing more Americans are starting to see a rosier picture of the Biden presidency compared to Trump’s. “If an election were held TODAY between Trump and Biden, Biden would win,” Rasmussen pollster Mark Mitchell bluntly stated on Tuesday.

There are plenty of reasons why Trump’s job performance is polling on par with the less glamorous STDs.