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Joe Tye's avatar
Joe Tye
4h

"Folly often does not spring from a great design, and its consequences are frequently a surprise. The folly lies in persistence – pursuit of a policy contrary to the self-interest of the constituency or state involved, despite the fact that a workable alternative course of action was known to exist.”

Barbara Tuchman: The March of Folly: From Troy to Vietnam

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Tony Harrison's avatar
Tony Harrison
4h

I’m willing to bet anyone out there THE ORANGE BOY STARTED THE WAR AGAIN IS BECAUSE HIS PIMP OR FATHER WHICHEVER YOU Want TO CALL HIM (NET A YAHOO) YOU KNOW THE MF, THAT IM TALKING ABOUT HE MAY HAVE HAD SOME OTHER OUTSIDE INFLUENCE, ONI, CIA, AND ALL THE OTHER CRIMINALS OUT THERE BUT I AM GOING TO STICK WITH MY FIRST CHOICE, JUST IN CASE SOMEONE MEMORY IS A LITTLE OFF, THIS ONE SPECIAL PIMP THAT CAN WALK THE HALLS OF CONGRESS ANYTIME HE WANTS YOU KNOW EXACTLY WHO IM TALKING ABOUT.

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