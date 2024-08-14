Trump walks off the stage after speaking at a rally at Montana State University on Aug. 9, 2024, in Bozeman, Montana. Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

As a young presidential hopeful in 2013, then-Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal challenged fellow Republicans to “stop being the stupid party.”

But the former Rhodes Scholar couldn’t beat ‘em in his race against Donald Trump three years later, so he joined ‘em.

Jindal sang along with the GOP chorus last week attacking Vice President Kamala Harris for passing over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate in favor of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The “ONE REASON” was Shapiro’s faith, he posted on social media, because the Democratic Party has so many antisemitic voters that it “can’t put a Jewish person on the ticket.”

How stupid was that? Unlike Republicans, Democrats have put a Jewish person on their ticket (Joe Lieberman in 2000). More than 90% of Jewish people in Congress are Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. Democratic presidents appointed seven of the eight Jewish people ever to serve on the Supreme Court including Elena Kagan, the sole current Jewish justice.

If that’s not enough, Donald Trump himself proceeded to call Shapiro “a terrible guy…not very popular with anybody.” Not only did that undercut allies like Jindal pointing to religion, it was stupid on its own terms: Shapiro boasts a 60% approval rating.

That’s just one of many idiotic eruptions from Trump and his rattled campaign in response to the quicksilver turnaround in the 2024 race. Consider these 10 other nonsensical claims: