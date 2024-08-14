'The Stupid Party': 10 Idiotic Things Trump and His Supporters Have Said About the Harris-Walz Ticket
The Republican candidate and his rattled campaign have responded to the quicksilver turnaround in the 2024 race with absurdity.
As a young presidential hopeful in 2013, then-Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal challenged fellow Republicans to “stop being the stupid party.”
But the former Rhodes Scholar couldn’t beat ‘em in his race against Donald Trump three years later, so he joined ‘em.
Jindal sang along with the GOP chorus last week attacking Vice President Kamala Harris for passing over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate in favor of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The “ONE REASON” was Shapiro’s faith, he posted on social media, because the Democratic Party has so many antisemitic voters that it “can’t put a Jewish person on the ticket.”
How stupid was that? Unlike Republicans, Democrats have put a Jewish person on their ticket (Joe Lieberman in 2000). More than 90% of Jewish people in Congress are Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. Democratic presidents appointed seven of the eight Jewish people ever to serve on the Supreme Court including Elena Kagan, the sole current Jewish justice.
If that’s not enough, Donald Trump himself proceeded to call Shapiro “a terrible guy…not very popular with anybody.” Not only did that undercut allies like Jindal pointing to religion, it was stupid on its own terms: Shapiro boasts a 60% approval rating.
That’s just one of many idiotic eruptions from Trump and his rattled campaign in response to the quicksilver turnaround in the 2024 race. Consider these 10 other nonsensical claims:
“DEI hire.” Many Republicans have persuaded themselves of the fiction that White men are now the real victims of discrimination. So they immediately disparaged Trump’s new Black female opponent as an unqualified “diversity, equity and inclusion” candidate - even though millions of voters have advanced her career. That proved so offensive that House Speaker Mike Johnson admonished colleagues to avoid racism and sexism.
“She became a Black person.” Ignoring Johnson, Trump insisted absurdly that Harris had recently flipped her identification from Indian-American to Black for political gain. Born of an Indian mother and a Black father, she has always been both. Harris began attending historically-black Howard University as a teenager.
“Laffin’ Kamala.” Trump and his allies mock the way Harris laughs – underscoring the contrast between his angry public persona and her happy one, which has ignited Democratic enthusiasm. Characteristically, he taunts Harris by mispronouncing and misspelling her name but this too has fallen flat.
The Harris “coup.” Trump expected to rout Biden, and now chafes at the unfairness of facing the surging Harris. So the defeated politician who incited the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection accuses Democrats of an unconstitutional “coup” to switch nominees. Alas, the constitution doesn’t apply; political parties can nominate whomever they want. Democrats pushed Biden aside because they anticipated the same result Trump did.