It’s day 79 of Trump 2.0, and he’s not just interested in deporting migrants: He’s after citizens, too.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali react to Trump’s latest meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where both continued to spew lies about Gaza.

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court handed Trump a major win on his deportation agenda, giving him the green light to continue using the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan migrants under the condition that they receive proper notice of their deportation. This news came as Trump floated the idea of sending US citizens to El Salvador’s prisons, saying, “I’d be honored to give them.”

Francesca responds, “The constitutional crisis is upon us! Look at the Supreme Court – three justices who’ve been nominated and appointed by Donald Trump himself are doing his bidding.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom, because younger Americans are becoming more politically involved. US Congressional primary candidate for Illinois’ 9th District, Kat Abughazaleh, joins the show to discuss what motivated her run.

“I think that what the Democratic Party is doing isn’t working, and we need to try something different,” she explains. “If you’re scared to primary… scared of ruining something or questioning leadership, then you end up with this party that counts on a sense of entitlement, as opposed to actually earning your vote,” she adds.

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion where they covered all the latest news, and find out who Francesca picked as her reek of the week.

