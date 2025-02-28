It’s day 39 of Trump 2.0, and despite claiming that he won’t go after Medicaid, he’s backed a spending bill that would include devastating cuts to the program that could leave millions without coverage.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali dive into Trump’s underwhelming release of the Epstein files – those of which appeared to contain no new bombshells, and how even MAGA fans are unhappy with the failure to release what was promised.

“It seems like the information in those binders was information that the American public already knew, that had already been reported on, and they included heavy redactions of information that again, wasn’t necessarily classified to begin with,” Francesca says to Wajahat.

Plus, Elie Mystal, Justice Correspondent at The Nation, joins the show to react to the latest US Supreme Court news, including Chief Justice John Roberts’ decision to pause a lower court order that would have required Trump to release $2 billion in foreign aid, as well as the hearing on the ‘straight discrimination’ case this past week.

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion – including Mystal’s reaction to MSNBC canceling Joy Reid’s show, and Wajahat and Francesca’s reaction to Andrew Tate entering the US.

Tune into 'America Unhinged' next Tuesday at 8:30pm ET (5:30pm PT; 1:30am GMT) on Zeteo's YouTube channel for a special live-react episode covering Trump's State of the Union Address live, where Zeteo's Editor in Chief Mehdi Hasan will also join.

