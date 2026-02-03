🗳️ On this day in 2016, following a disappointing finish in the Iowa caucuses, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum suspended their campaigns for the GOP nomination. What’s more, Donald Trump publicly accused Ted Cruz of “stealing” the contest through “dirty tricks” and voter fraud, calling for a new election or for the results to be nullified. Some things never change!

Good morning! Peter here, still hung up on my favorite tweet from yesterday. Please enjoy, and then let’s get to the news…

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ the midterm elections should be under the exclusive purview of the Republican Party, Chief Justice John Roberts imposes glorified loyalty oaths at the Supreme Court, a friend of Jeffrey Epstein has Bari Weiss at odds with her CBS News staff, and puppy-killer Kristi Noem delivers Dems an oh-so small concession.

🚨 Take Him Seriously *AND* Literally

Then-Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump votes at his local polling station in New York's primary on April 19, 2016. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Yesterday afternoon, the president of the United States proclaimed that, going forward, the Grand Old Party and the Grand Old Party alone should be trusted to run American elections.

“The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least, many, 15 places.’ The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

Yes, you read that correctly. Don’t believe me? We have it on video: