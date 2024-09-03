Trump Isn't Anti-War. It’s Time to Debunk This Dangerous Myth

“I was the first president in modern times to start no new wars,” Donald Trump declaimed at the RNC in Milwaukee in July.

That statement, like pretty much every statement Trump makes, is false. On multiple levels.

And yet, I keep meeting people – in leftwing circles, in Muslim-American circles, in Arab-American circles, and beyond – who tell me that they’re voting for Trump in November because they believe him; they think that he isn’t a hawk and that he killed fewer Muslims than Democratic presidents have.

“At least he didn’t do a genocide like Biden,” I hear some say.

It’s an argument that gives me a proper headache because it simply is not true. In fact, it’s total and utter nonsense.

So, when it comes to Trump and the topic of war, and especially the killing of Muslims in the Middle East, it’s time for a thorough debunking.

Please do watch and share my video explainer above.

