Mehdi is back for another episode of ‘Ask the Editor,’ and you’re invited.

Join Prem and Zeteo’s editor-in-chief for the latest edition of our weekly Q&A. Be there TODAY at 4pm ET, 1pm PT, or 9pm GMT to break down the latest stories. Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.

There’s no shortage of news: Mehdi and Prem will unpack this latest batch of Epstein Files (with plenty of appearances by Elon Musk and Donald Trump), Israel’s most deadly assault on Gaza in months, ‘ICE Out’ at the Grammys, and much more. They’re counting on you to bring your best questions!

Don’t miss it. Join ‘Ask the Editor’ below:

Tune in here! Add it to your calendar

P.S., the best way to get your question answered is to become a paid subscriber on Substack. If you support the work we do, a donation would also go a long way in supporting our brand of independent, accountability journalism.

Catch up on more from Zeteo: