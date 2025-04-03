US Vice President JD Vance is a lot of things, and in a live stream on Zeteo’s YouTube and Substack channels, Mehdi lists many of those things out. In just over 30 minutes, Mehdi explains many of the latest issues with Vance, or as he calls him, the “assistant to the regional manager,” while subscribers get the chance to ask Mehdi their own questions!

"He's [JD Vance] more disingenuous in many ways than Donald Trump and Elon Musk. I never thought I'd say that out loud,” says Mehdi about the second man in command, “I don't know how such people sleep at night.”

Mehdi debunks Vice-President JD Vance’s lies about deportations to El Salvador and shows how Vance went on a public platform and got the facts wrong, and then doubled down with falsehoods, in the specific case of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia who was ‘inadvertently’ deported to El Salvador despite an order that stated he could remain in the US and despite the Trump administration itself acknowledging they had made an ‘administrative error’ but adding they could now not do anything about it now.

