White House 'border czar' Tom Homan speaks with reporters outside the White House on March 7, 2025. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

In different ways, the members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle embody aspects of his character: Pete Hegseth, his incompetence; Elon Musk, his recklessness; Howard Lutnick, his con artistry.

Tom Homan is the face of Trump’s cruelty.

Homan, Trump’s so-called “border czar,” is the grim-visaged chief of the administration’s efforts to deport immigrants, which has included masked officers snatching people off the street and flying them to a Salvadoran prison to possibly be beaten whether or not they’ve committed any crimes (and without any sort of due process). He’s also responsible for the shady evasions of judicial orders.

And if you object to authoritarian enforcement measures, the denial of due process under law, the open contempt for the US judiciary, Homan has made it unmistakably clear: he does not care.

“We're not gonna be held up on removing public safety trust in this country,” Homan told CBS earlier this year.

In fact, his shock troops have gone well beyond public safety threats in their quest to carry out what Trump has called “the largest deportation operation in American history.” In the process, they’ve brutalized people who pose no threat whatsoever.

Jasmine Mooney, a 35-year-old Canadian working in the US, was detained when she went to apply for a new work visa.