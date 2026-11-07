Relatives mourn the loss of 2-month-old Habiba Zannoun and 7-month-old Aysal Abu Suhaiban on Oct. 31, 2026. Photo Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

In a week when Americans delivered historic wins to Palestinian-American and pro-Palestine candidates in a rebuke of the U.S.-Israel relationship, Israel, unsurprisingly, continued its U.S.-funded genocidal war and apartheid policies in Palestine (American voters were clearly not fooled by Donald Trump’s election-morning announcement about “ending” aid to Israel).

In Gaza, Israeli strikes and gunfire killed nearly two dozen Palestinians, including children, and the UN made a dire warning as winter approaches. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers stole Palestinian houses, and the Israeli military forced Palestinians to demolish their own homes.

It’s too early to tell what, if any, meaningful impact Tuesday’s election in the U.S. will have on the U.S.-Israel relationship, but it’s clear much of America – and the world – is demanding Israel be held accountable for its actions. Here’s more on another deadly and troubling week in Palestine:

Saturday, Oct. 31 – Two Babies Killed in Gaza Tent Fire