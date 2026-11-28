Relatives mourn during the funeral of Adel al-Helo after he was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Jabalia Refugee Camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Nov. 23, 2026. Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel killed several aid workers in Gaza this week: Adel al-Helo was murdered while wearing his visible blue UNRWA vest. He was working near a water well. Ahmed Abu Hasira and Moaz Soboh were killed at a Doctors Without Borders clinic. Both were watchmen. Israel knew exactly where the clinic was located. It was clearly marked, MSF said.

All three were killed doing their jobs. But as the world knows too well, no job is safe for Palestinians – not for doctors, or for journalists, or for police officers, or for teachers, or for someone working near a well, or for someone protecting a health clinic.

It’s also not safe for children. At least 16 children have been killed in Gaza in the last 25 days, including three this week.

In the occupied West Bank, settlers continued to carry out pogroms in Palestinian villages, setting fire to buildings, vehicles, and other infrastructure. Violence perpetuated by Israeli settlers and forces there has gotten so bad that it prompted the UN human rights office to issue a new dire warning.

Here’s more on those stories and others – including an endemic alert over a meningitis outbreak and a rebuke by a top Israeli court – from another deeply troubling week in Palestine: