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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
3m

First Interference Red Flag: Manipulation of Data Of Record(DOR)

Large metro areas in Texas despite heavy mail in voting are reporting that the numbers are not being recorded (bit.ly/4i621ZO).

Vigilance is the key going into the midterms. The alarms are ringing and Cheeto, Thiel, and the Musrat are hard at work.

It’s clear that Cheeto and his fascist Fed allies will do multiple things to avert the electoral blue tsunami awaiting them in the coming week. There is ongoing investigative reporting by TWH(This Will Hold bit.ly/4jAAS2t) on its substack channel about the fascists affecting the DOR after one’s ballot is submitted. TWH is supporting a nationwide network of citizens to watch for data reporting irregularities. No computer science degree required. No cybersecurity background necessary.

If you have a couch, a television, and a cell phone, and you’re willing to help monitor election-night results, please use email to ProtectTheMidterms@proton.me to get training materials. And urge other substack chanels to start reporting on this and make people aware of manipulation of the DOR(bit.ly/4zQGM4jdemocracycounts.org)

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Lauren Silverman's avatar
Lauren Silverman
9m

We already know that the president will cry “unfair” should the Republican Party tank in the election as predicted ( except by the republicans). Which schemes do you predict he will attempt to play out (national security emergency, some deceleration of war, marshal law) in order to fake a “win” for himself?

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