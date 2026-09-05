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B J Sutherland's avatar
B J Sutherland
2h

The litany of crimes and corruption by Trump and his minions continues.

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Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
1h

Trump's a megalomaniac narcissist, and senile to boot. He will eventually wind up in prison for crimes against humanity.. and his henchmen will be there with him. Maybe our feckless Congress will get some gumption and do the right thing. At least Iran is winning the war against the most evil country in human history, Israel, which we support with arms and weapons and money (thanks, Obama..38.5 bIllion to Israel as he left office). And Russia is beating Nazi controlled Ukraine. The US hasn't had a good president since Jack Kennedy...and look what happened to him.

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