Trump at the White House on May 11, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Corruption.

Let’s be honest, that has been the theme of Donald Trump’s entire second presidency so far. But it was especially obvious this week.

From talks to settle Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS by shelling out billions in taxpayer funds to potentially dropping charges against a billionaire accused of an “elaborate bribery” scheme by accepting an apparent…bribe(!), here’s what the U.S. president and his cronies did this week that harmed democracy and undermined the Constitution:

Saturday, May 9 – Key DOJ Office Scrambling After Comey Indictment

The Washington Post reported that the push to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey has resulted in several prosecutors being demoted or pushed out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, with others seeking new jobs.

The fallout has also impacted major cases, including one involving a deadly attack in Afghanistan.

Sunday, May 10 – Trump Says He’s Sending ‘Election Integrity Army’ to Every State

On Truth Social, Trump said he will send an “Election Integrity Army” to every state in the upcoming midterm elections, and baselessly accused the Democratic Party of trying to suppress Republican voters “and interfere” in elections.

Later, the Republican National Committee announced it is deploying “poll watchers” and “election observers” to at least 17 unnamed states as part of an “election integrity” operation.

Monday, May 11 – Supreme Court Ruling Could Eliminate Another Majority-Black District

The Supreme Court paved the way for Alabama to get rid of one of its two majority-Black congressional districts ahead of the midterm elections by overturning a lower court order that blocked the use of a 2023 map approved by the Republican-led legislature that had only one largely Black district.

Alabama lawmakers have already passed a law to void the results of some May 19 congressional primaries, and the state is now moving forward with a special primary election for more than half of its congressional districts.

Tuesday, May 12 – White House, DOJ in Talks to Settle Trump’s $10 Billion IRS Lawsuit

The New York Times reported that the White House and the Justice Department have been exploring a possible settlement in Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS for releasing his tax returns.

Later, ABC News reported that Trump is expected to settle the lawsuit in exchange for the launch of a $1.7 billion compensation fund for his allies who claim they were wrongfully targeted during the Biden administration, including those Trump pardoned over their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection – a move Mehdi called “the biggest Trump corruption scandal of all.”

The funds would be overseen by a commission that Trump would have the authority to remove members from without cause, while the identities of recipients could be kept private.

Wednesday, May 13 – Trump DOJ’s Revenge Tour Continues

Trump’s Justice Department sued the DC Bar Association for its efforts to discipline two key allies of the president, including former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who tried to help the president overturn the 2020 election results, and pardon attorney Ed Martin.

The lawsuit claims that the DC Bar is “weaponizing state bar discipline against Executive Branch attorneys,” which “chills them from giving candid legal advice.”

Thursday, May 14 – DOJ To Drop Charges Against India’s Richest Man Thanks to Bribe

The New York Times reported that Trump’s Justice Department is expected to drop criminal fraud conspiracy charges against India’s richest man in connection with a bribery scheme after one of his new lawyers, who also serves as a personal attorney to the president, told DOJ officials that his client would invest $10 billion in the U.S. economy and create 15,000 jobs.

In other words, a bribe.

Friday, May 15 – Trump Calls New York Times Reporter ‘Treasonous’

Trump lashed out at New York Times reporter David Sanger after he rightly pointed out that the president’s war hasn’t resulted in political change in Iran.

“I actually think it’s sort of treasonous what you write,” Trump ridiculously said in his tirade.

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Did you miss previous weeks of ‘This Week in Democracy’? Catch up here. And check out more of Zeteo’s reporting from this week below: