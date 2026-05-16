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Tim S.'s avatar
Tim S.
1h

The grift and corruption is so obvious - and Trump and his cronies do not care, knowing that Trump can't be prosecuted for anything he does in his role as president. Trump is also getting his 'payback' for the cronies he put on court during his first term - how amazingly timed was this case that allows the GOP to cheat/gerrymander its way to more representatives? And America? We just sit by and watch.

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