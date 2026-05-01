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B J Sutherland's avatar
B J Sutherland
just now

Doing away with the Voting Rights Act is criminal and racist resulting in basically no Black representation from the South. Giving Republicans 19 extra House Seats will ensure they dominate for years.

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Sarah Olson's avatar
Sarah Olson
18m

If Americans fought hard for Palestine or against ICE like they do for Kimmel, some good change might occur. Everyone should cancel Disney for something bigger than a multi millionaire (who doesn’t speak out for Palestine ), like ending a Genocide!

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