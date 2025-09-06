Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Horton's avatar
Elizabeth Horton
1h

I'd like to see evidence that the 11 Venezuelans killed were indeed drug traffickers. Along with the fact that the US committed an illegal act, surely the drugs were confiscated. Where's the evidence?

Look at the behavior in North Korea, where innocent civilians were killed and their ship sunk.

Is the US becoming an international terrorist?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donald Auguston's avatar
Donald Auguston
1h

Thank you, AGAIN, Mehdi for this outstanding newsletter. I couldn't keep track of all the lies, outrages, crimes, and stupidity without you. Take care and have a great weekend, Donald Auguston

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture