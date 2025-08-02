Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Auguston's avatar
Donald Auguston
3h

This is a remarkable newsletter. I've come to rely upon it to remind me of the past week - even though I'd like to forget most of it. HA! Thank you, Mehdi. DA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
2hEdited

Thanks for the compendium! Am in the process of writing to senators who voted against Sanders’ bill to curtail the shipment of certain weapons to Israel, starting with Democrats, so I’m including information to others that might be useful.

Starting with Dem. Senator Warner from VA. His name comes up under a site called “Bought by AIPAC.” There is another site that is slightly out of date called “TrackAIPAC” that lists members of Congress who have been endorsed by and taken money from AIPAC. Guess who heads that list, taking in more money from AIPAC than any other member, regardless of party: Adam Schiff (CA), raking in a whopping $6,234,034, and it’s probably more than that now. Schiff beat out Schumer, who got a measly $1,727,974. Both of course were “endorsed” by AIPAC, as were the other three Democrats who posed with Netanyahu during his trip to DC earlier this summer, Klobuchar, Booker and Rosen. Almost all, if not all Democratic senators who opposed curtailing weapons sales were “endorsed” by AIPAC and took money from the organization. This includes Alex Padilla of (CA), Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Blumenthal of CT, Ron Wyden of Oregon and both Democratic senators from Washington State. Guess who else in Congress took a lot of money from and was endorsed by AIPAC? Nancy Pelosi, Dem. House leader Jeffries and would be king-maker James Clyburn. No wonder the latter endorsed Andrew Cuomo in the NYC mayor’s race. So, we’ve got both the Democratic Senate and House leader taking lots of money from and being endorsed by AIPAC. Taking money from a foreign government and voting accordingly should be illegal. I hope this gets publicized far and wide. As I see it, we have three immediate tasks on the issue: writing to the guilty senators to express our opposition with the threat of withholding our votes; continuing to out them wherever we can, and letting our media outlets and political reps know that we want accepting money from foreign governments by U.S. politicians to be criminalized.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture