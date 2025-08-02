Don’t like reality? If you’re Donald J. Trump, you invent your own.

This week, the Trump administration effectively announced it wants to make climate denial official US policy; another university capitulated to Donald Trump; and we learned conspiracy theorist and Islamophobe Laura Loomer is apparently still Trump’s “loyalty enforcer.”

At the same time, Trump is still trying to distract from calls to release the Jeffrey Epstein files; he fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics because he was mad about the weak jobs report; and the Smithsonian (the Smithsonian!) pretended Donald Trump wasn’t impeached in 2019 and 2021.

Meanwhile, 17 Democratic senators and all of the Republican senators voted to carry on sending weapons to Israel, even as the Israeli military continues to gun down Palestinians waiting for aid. Less than 24 hours after the vote, another Palestinian-American was killed in an Israeli settler attack.

Below, we’ve documented all that and many, many more of the actions Trump and his allies took that undermine the US Constitution, harm free society, and further underscore the growth of authoritarianism in this country over the last 28 weeks.

Brace yourself, folks, it’s an extremely long list this week:

The Washington Post reported that the so-called Department of Government Efficiency is relying on an AI tool in an effort to eliminate half of the roughly 200,000 federal regulations by the first anniversary of Trump’s second term. The “DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool” supposedly analyzes whether regulations are required by law, and has already been used to complete “decisions on 1,083 regulatory sections” at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with “100% of deregulations” at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Trump also falsely claimed that NBC News and ABC News “are an arm of the Democrat Party, and should be held accountable for that.” In another post, Trump went a step further, saying that “networks aren’t allowed to be political pawns for the Democrat Party” and calling for their broadcasting licenses to be revoked.

On Truth Social, Trump demanded that Kamala Harris, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Reverend Al Sharpton be prosecuted, baselessly claiming that the Democratic Party paid the celebrities to endorse Harris in the 2024 presidential election. (All of the people he targeted in his post were… Black.)

On Fox, CIA Director John Ratcliffe didn’t rule out indictments for treason of former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and Hillary Clinton, in relation to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s incendiary accusations of a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Trump’s first presidency. Brennan later told the New Yorker that he’s “seen reports in the press that I’m under investigation, but I’ve not heard anything” from the DOJ, FBI, CIA, or the office of the Director of National Intelligence. “Why they have resurrected this disinterred it after eight years, I think, is more politically motivated than substantively grounded.”

On CNN, White House budget chief Russell Vought said the Trump administration is exploring the use of pocket rescissions to withhold federal funding already allocated by Congress. The Impoundment Control Act allows the White House to temporarily withhold federal funds for 45 days while Congress considers the request, and a pocket rescission would involve the president sending the request within 45 days of the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, leaving the funding to essentially be held until it expires.

A New Jersey man facing drug trafficking and firearms-related charges filed a court motion to dismiss his case, arguing that the appointment of the state’s acting US attorney, Alina Habba, is illegitimate and unlawful. Habba was appointed to her position last week after the Justice Department fired her successor.

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration used “inventive” techniques to classify the cost to renovate Trump’s new Air Force One, which was gifted by Qatar. It appears the total was slipped into a $934 million transfer of funds dedicated to modernizing the country’s “ground-based nuclear missiles.”

The New York Times reported that federal court proceedings in New Jersey were abruptly cancelled, including pretrial conferences, plea hearings, and a grand jury, due to questions about Alina Habba’s authority to serve as acting US attorney. Maria Noto, a former president of the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers of New Jersey, told the Times, “I’ve never seen anything like this,” and added, “We’re all incredulous.”

Open Secrets reported that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s failed 2022 congressional campaign committee still owes over $326,000, with most of its debt stemming from illegal and excessive contributions it hasn’t returned to donors.

NBC News reported that efforts by House Republicans to rename the Kennedy Center after Trump and its opera house after first lady Melania Trump would violate the law put in place when the center was created.

On Twitter, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that her office filed a misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg, who oversees the lawsuit against the Trump administration’s removal of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador’s megaprison back in March. Bondi accused Boasberg of making “improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration,” after he allegedly suggested at a meeting of judges in March, which included Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, that the Trump administration might “disregard rulings of federal courts” and trigger “a constitutional crisis.”

AP reported that during a court hearing, civil rights lawyers seeking to temporarily block detentions at “Alligator Alcatraz” told a federal judge that detainees have been barred from meeting with their attorneys, are being held without charges, and that a federal immigration court cancelled bond hearings, while over 100 individuals have already been deported from the facility.

In a court filing, lawyers for Trump requested that Rupert Murdoch be deposed within 15 days in the president’s $10 billion libel lawsuit against him and the Wall Street Journal. The lawyers argue that the deposition should take place as soon as possible because Murdoch is 94, and “has suffered, but thankfully overcome, multiple health issues throughout his life,” and that it would be unlikely that he could appear in person at a trial. Trump’s lawyers are also asking for documents about Murdoch’s involvement in the publishing of the article at the heart of the lawsuit, which reported that Trump wrote a “bawdy” letter and drawing for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.

ABC News reported that the Trump administration officially accepted the “unconditional donation” of the luxury jumbo jet from Qatar to be used as Trump’s new Air Force One, with no stipulation that the plane will be donated to his presidential library following his term, a move he said would happen “someday.”

A coalition of 21 states and Washington, DC, sued the US Department of Agriculture to block a directive requiring states to turn over data about applicants to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) over the last five years, including their names, Social Security numbers, birthdays, addresses, and immigration status.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration launched an investigation into Duke University and the Duke Law Journal over allegations of race-based discrimination and giving preference to Journal editors from minority communities.

The New York Times reported that Harvard University has signaled that it’s open to spending as much as $500 million to settle with the Trump administration.

The Trump administration announced that federal employees are allowed to discuss, promote, recruit, and “persuade others of the correctness of their own religious views” in the workplace, citing religious freedoms.

The watchdog organization Citizens for Responsible Ethics in Washington reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a gun company backed by Donald Trump Jr. to trade publicly, less than two months after the new Trump-appointed chair attended the launch party of another business affiliated with Trump Jr.

Meanwhile, Maxwell filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court to hear her pending appeal to overturn her sex-trafficking conviction, claiming she should’ve been shielded from prosecution due to an agreement Epstein made with federal authorities. In the filing, Maxwell’s lawyers wrote, “We are appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to the president himself to recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, especially when the government promised she would not be prosecuted.”

Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche demanding all recordings and transcripts from his interviews with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place last week. He also demanded that the DOJ commit to offering no pardon or commutation for Maxwell, writing that there are “serious questions about the potential for a corrupt bargain” between her and Trump.

A federal judge blocked a provision of Trump’s tax bill that would have ended Medicaid payments for one year to certain abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, which offers other medical services like contraception, pregnancy tests, and STD testing.

Makeup artist Andry Hernandez Romero, a gay asylum seeker from Venezuela who was sent by the US to El Salvador’s megaprison, told NBC News that he was sexually assaulted by prison staff while he was in custody.

NOTUS reported that the White House is pushing Republican lawmakers to defund gender-affirming care through the appropriation process, with at least six House appropriation bills for the 2026 fiscal year including provisions to ban federal funds from being used for gender-affirming care.

EPA head Lee Zeldin announced that the Trump administration would revoke the 2009 “endangerment finding,” a declaration that found that greenhouse gas emissions lead to global warming and threaten public health. Zeldin called the move, which would remove the federal government’s authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, the “largest deregulatory action in the history” of the US, if finalized.

Zeldin’s announcement prompted widespread backlash from environmental groups, the scientific community, and three former EPA leaders. The executive director of the Natural Resources Defense Council told AP that the move “boggles the mind and endangers the nation’s safety and welfare” as the US faces deadly floods and heat waves, adding that the council will sue the EPA if “this illegal and cynical approach” is finalized.

The Washington Post reported that 40-year-old Tae Heung “Will” Kim, a PhD researcher and scientist born in South Korea who has lived in the US since he was 5 and currently holds a green card, was arrested by immigration officials at the San Francisco International Airport last week and remains in custody. His lawyer said the reason for Kim’s detainment hasn’t been explained by the government, and noted that immigration officials have denied Kim access to an attorney.

The Post also reported that the DOJ sent a letter to George Mason University, notifying the school that it’s reviewing a faculty senate resolution praising the university’s president, who has been targeted by the Trump administration for his diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. In a rare move, the DOJ asked the head of the school’s Board of Visitors to preserve “all written communications,” including emails, texts, and voicemails between Faculty Senate members, the school’s president, and his office staff.

Reuters reported that the Trump administration cut more than half of its federal funding for gun violence prevention programs in April, terminating 69 out of 145 community violence intervention grants, worth a total of $158 million. A DOJ official said the grants were eliminated because they “no longer effectuate the program’s goals or agency’s priorities.”

A federal appeals court rejected a challenge by the Trump administration to overturn an emergency pause on the president’s ban on birthright citizenship.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce refused to answer a reporter’s question about whether the US would sanction Israeli human rights organizations, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel, after they concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, but challenged their findings as “outrageous allegations.”

A coalition of 23 Democratic attorneys general and governors sued the Trump administration to block its efforts to terminate federal funds for Planned Parenthood clinics. During a press conference, California Attorney General Rob Bonta noted that, "The hypocrisy is really hard to ignore: a party that claims to be defenders of free speech only seem to care about it when it aligns with their own agenda."

Harvard University said it would provide DHS with employment forms for thousands of staff members, with the exception of students employed in positions only available to students.

The Washington Post reported that another whistleblower came forward to speak out against the judicial nomination of former Trump attorney and current top Justice Department official Emil Bove, accusing him of misleading lawmakers about his handling of the dismissal of New York Mayor Eric Adams’ criminal case during his confirmation hearing last month.

The New York Times reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is now requiring nominees for four-star general positions to meet with Trump before their nominations can be finalized, a move that has raised concerns about the military’s top ranks being politicized by Trump and his administration.

The Times also reported that the top lawyer for the National Security Agency was fired last week after the right-wing outlet the Daily Wire published a story about her past work for the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Democratic staff, and Laura Loomer amplified a a social media post saying “Biden burrowed a far-left Democrat activist into the NSA before he left office.”

Meanwhile, the top vaccine and gene therapy official at the Food and Drug Administration resigned from his position after a public campaign opposing him, which was also led by Loomer. A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said the official “did not want to be a distraction” to the agency’s work. Politico later reported that Trump overruled Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and ordered the official’s removal himself.

On PBS News Hour, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez warned that the Trump administration is “weaponizing” the commission’s licensing power, saying, “Self-censorship, whether it’s pressured or imposed by the government, is in and of itself a violation of the First Amendment, and I’m concerned that this will breed more corporate capitulation.”

Aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters that his falling out with Epstein happened after the sex trafficker “stole” young female employees from the Mar-a-Lago spa, including the late Virginia Giuffre. In response, Giuffre’s family issued a statement saying Trump’s comments were “shocking,” and adding that “Ghislaine Maxwell is a monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life.”

The House Oversight Committee denied demands by Ghislaine Maxwell to testify in exchange for clemency and immunity from future prosecutions.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the FBI to conduct a counterintelligence threat assessment to determine what risks are posed if a foreign adversary gained access to the Epstein files.

In a court filing, DOJ officials revealed that the only two witnesses who testified in front of grand juries that indicted Epstein and Maxwell on sex trafficking charges were law enforcement officials – meaning the grand juries didn’t hear directly from victims. The revelation demonstrated just how narrow the scope of Trump’s request to unseal grand jury transcripts is in relation to the reported 100,000 documents in the Epstein files.

On Truth Social, Trump lashed out at Jessica Tarlov, one of the few regular Democratic Party-supporting personalities on Fox, saying he “can’t stand” her, and calling her a “real loser!!!” after she suggested on ‘The Five’ that stricter gun control laws could have prevented Monday’s deadly mass shooting in New York City.

Trump also went after Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley over the so-called “blue slip” policy, which allows home state senators to effectively veto Trump’s nominees for their state. Calling for Grassley to get rid of the policy, Trump said he should do so immediately “and not let the Democrats laugh at him and the Republican Party for being weak and ineffective.” In response, Grassley noted that he was “offended by what the president said, and I’m disappointed that it would result in personal insult.”

The Republican-controlled Senate narrowly confirmed former Trump lawyer Emil Bove for a lifetime appointment as a federal appeals court judge, despite whistleblower allegations and widespread concerns over his fitness for office, including from over 900 former DOJ attorneys who penned a letter opposing his appointment.

NBC News reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been having private discussions about possibly running for political office in Tennessee in 2026, a move that would require him to resign from his role in the Trump administration, as the Defense Department prohibits civilian employees from running for office.

The Trump administration reversed a plan to block billions in federal funding for outside health researchers at the National Institutes of Health following an intervention by senior White House officials. The pause had been reported just hours earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to the Office of Special Counsel demanding an investigation into potential violations of the Hatch Act by senior Trump appointees for their involvement in efforts to conduct a mid-decade redistricting in Texas and other states to help Republicans maintain control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections. The Hatch Act generally prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity and using their authority or influence to affect election results.

In court filings, the Trump administration urged two federal judges to publish testimonies presented to a grand jury that indicted Epstein and Maxwell on sex-trafficking charges, which is generally regarded as confidential, writing that unsealing them would be appropriate due to the “abundant public interest” in the case.

NPR reported that the Trump administration is urging Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients to self-deport, despite no regulatory changes being made to the program.

The DOJ published a memo asking recipients of federal funds to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, in line with Trump’s executive orders to restrict DEI initiatives, activities, and policies.