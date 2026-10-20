Donald Trump reacts during an event in the Oval Office on Oct. 20, 2026. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

The 2026 midterm election is upon us soon, and if the polls are any guide, Democrats are going to win. Most election nerds predict that they are almost certain to take control of the House, and at this point Democrats are favored to take the Senate as well, despite an enormously favorable map for Republicans.

But should Democrats win control of Congress this year, or take a trifecta in 2028, there will be some grim work ahead of them. The entire Trump regime, from the president on down, is wallowing in an orgy of unprecedented criminality. In addition to scummy low-rent corruption involving cryptocurrency, they are conducting an arguably totalitarian persecution of one of their elected political opponents, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), because she is progressive, Black, and Muslim.

Hitherto, the Democratic Party as a collective institution has not had the guts to do anything serious about Republican abuses and crimes. It has been too controversial and difficult for their taste. Partly as a result, Republican criminality has gotten bolder and more extreme.

If Democrats win a majority again and fritter it away without making a serious example out of Trump and his various accomplices, they likely won’t get another chance.