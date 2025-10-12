Trump sits in the Situation Room as they monitor the mission that hit three Iranian nuclear enrichment sites on June 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo by Daniel Torok/The White House via Getty Images

The course of America’s future, and therefore the fate of the world, now rests on how much one perversely aristocratic old man is or isn’t yelling at his TV at any given moment. We were cursed to keep living out this reality as soon as Donald J. Trump was reelected last year.

The idea that world events and life-or-death political decisions should turn on what one elderly US citizen sees on a television set sounds like it should be the premise for a dystopian satire written in the 1970s by the most hysterical, screeching Marxist novelist seeking to magnify the moral rot and decadence of a declining American global empire. In late 2025, though, it’s just how the country does business.

The president of the United States is invading multiple US cities and liberal strongholds, in troop deployments that are now the primary component of his vast, lawless, smash-and-grab efforts to shred the nation’s constitutional and democratic order, all in the service of his personality cult. And his enthusiasm for doing so is partially, and meaningfully, fueled by how mad he gets while binge-watching hours and hours of TV, current and former Trump advisers tell Zeteo.

When the TV Pisses Trump Off