For over a year, you’ve watched Mehdi’s fiery debates with UK broadcaster Piers Morgan about Israel’s genocide in Gaza. This week, Mehdi returned to Piers Morgan Uncensored to debate the pro-Israel military analyst and retired US Army officer John Spencer, and in a surprising turn of events, Piers agreed with Mehdi. Not only did they agree — Piers actually sided with Mehdi during the debate!

“Listen, you and I have talked about this war in Gaza ever since it started, this phase of the 75-year conflict,” Piers says to Mehdi. “I have resisted going as far as you have done in your criticism of the Israeli government. I resist no more.”

Have pigs begun to fly? Has Hell frozen over? Or are a growing number of politicians and pundits in the West now willing to recognize the genocidal nature of Israel’s assault on Gaza? It sounds like Piers may be in the latter camp.

Mehdi’s opponent in today’s debate was John Spencer, a retired combat veteran, military analyst, and Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point, who has been a long-standing cheerleader for the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza (so much so that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even cited John Spencer, by name, during his address to the US Congress last year!).

In this lively clash, Mehdi and Spencer spar over ‘credentialism’ and whether someone needs a certain expertise to have an opinion about the war in Gaza, referencing the recent debate on Joe Rogan’s podcast between Douglas Murray and Dave Smith. They also argue over the Israeli military’s “targeting” of combatants versus non-combatants, and whether Israel’s intentional starvation of Gaza constitutes a war crime. Even as Mehdi cites former Israeli generals turning on their own government and military, Spencer remains a steadfast Israel defender.

“You have an Israeli former general, Yair Golan, saying, ‘A sane country does not attack civilians, does not kill babies as a hobby, and does not expel civilian populations.’” Mehdi says.

“Given that so many allies of Israel are now raising massive alarm bells about what is happening, [John] you can't be comfortable, surely, with what is going on in Gaza, are you?” Piers asks.

“Absolutely not. I think it's horrible. I think there are people suffering. I just am not misinformed on who is the cause of that suffering, that it isn't Israel.” Spencer says.

Watch the full debate above to see Mehdi clean the floor with Spencer on everything from war crimes to starvation to the cynical and whatababoutist invocation of Yemen by Israel supporters. (And yes, we’ll admit, with a rare assist from Piers!)

Also, if you support the work Mehdi and Zeteo are doing in the independent media space, please do consider making a donation.

Check out some of Zeteo’s recent posts that you may have missed this past week: