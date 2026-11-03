The 2026 midterm elections have so many high-stakes races and candidates, but very few media organizations you can trust to cover them all; these are the moments Zeteo was built for.

Join our election livestream TONIGHT, starting at 9pm ET (6pm PST / 2am GMT) to watch Mehdi and Prem usher in the results from Detroit, Michigan, and speak to people on the ground at one of the most-watched Senate races of the year, Abdul El-Sayed vs. Mike Rogers. But stay alert! We might go live as early as 8pm ET (5pm PST / 1am GMT) if results from other races start pouring in.

Speaking of other races, Zeteo's Swin Suebsaeng will support our live election coverage in Ohio to see Vivek Ramasawmy’s gubernatorial campaign through to the end, and Andrew Perez in Maine will report whether this is finally game over for Sen. Susan Collins. Safe to say, Zeteo has both you and the news covered this upcoming election night.

Every media organization in the U.S. will compete for your attention tonight; be sure to give it to an outlet that will deliver the results as they are – unfiltered and without a hidden agenda.

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Watch our live midterm election coverage on YouTube or Substack to support independent journalism on the night MAGA looks to bolster its numbers and take it away from you.

We’re bringing this livestream to all subscribers without a paywall. If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. And if you’re not ready for the commitment, then a donation would still go a long way.