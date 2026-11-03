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Dakota Kollar's avatar
Dakota Kollar
5h

I’ll be that nerd with democracy now on one device and Zeteo on another 🫠😂😂

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SueJ's avatar
SueJ
4h

Mehdi and team, please put out a note that Associated Press and MS NOW are wrong in reporting that Michigan’s polls close at 9 p.m. It’s 8 pm!

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