It’s a high-stakes battle for Senate and House control, with the 2026 midterm election results starting to roll in. Democrats have flipped their first Senate seat of the night with Roy Cooper’s win in North Carolina, Senator Jon Ossoff has defended his Democratic seat in Trump-loving Georgia, and Republican Ashley Moody beat out the progressive Angie Nixon in Florida.

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Mehdi and Prem are live NOW in Detroit, as we await results in two of the most closely watched Senate races of the year: Michigan and Texas. They’re speaking to people on the ground at Michigan Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s headquarters, where we’ve already heard from former Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow and former New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman.

And we’ve got so much more coming up! Tune in on YouTube or Substack RIGHT NOW to hear from Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, former Michigan Rep. Andy Levin, and more!

Supporting our live election coverage are Zeteo’s Swin Suebsaeng in Ohio to see Vivek Ramasawmy’s gubernatorial campaign until the end, and Andrew Perez in Maine to report if this is finally game over for Sen. Susan Collins. Safe to say, Zeteo has both you and the news covered this election night.

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