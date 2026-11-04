Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
The Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RandomGuy622170's avatar
RandomGuy622170
41m

I just want to say fuck Bakari Sellers and fuck the DNC for refusing to back Angie Nixon. We'd have Florida too if those idiots actually supported her. Good riddance to all the trash in Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas and Georgia!!! Finish the job, Maine, Iowa, and Alaska!

Reply
Share
Reldas's avatar
Reldas
1h

GAME OVER 🫡 Houston’s own said it best! WE FLIPPED TEXAS YALL 😭😭🌊💙

https://youtu.be/Jir-7B3vkmQ?is=DD8Ym49jmPQHuUtF

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture