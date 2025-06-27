Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Eggers's avatar
Kelly Eggers
3h

Bless you Mehdi!! You are a hero and many many Americans ( who aren’t nuts) are with you and love and respect you. Thank you for your brilliance and your courage. 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charlie Henderson 🇵🇸's avatar
Charlie Henderson 🇵🇸
2h

This world is made better by your existence, Mehdi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture