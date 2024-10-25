Playback speed
“Say ‘I Am Not Joe Biden!’”: Michael Moore Urges Kamala Harris to Break with the President on Gaza

The Oscar-winning filmmaker tells Mehdi “we are funding the slaughter” of Palestinians and he will not lecture Muslim voters in his home state of Michigan.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Oct 25, 2024
31
11
With less than two weeks to go until election night, Academy Award-winning filmmaker and Michigan native, Michael Moore, talks to Mehdi about why Kamala Harris is losing voters in that key swing state.

“We're not going to ask the Muslim community to vote for the people that are funding and doing the slaughter. So that means Vice President Harris is going to lose about 40,000 Arab and Muslim votes.” Moore tells Mehdi. 

To his point, Harris is already feeling the brunt of this as new polls show her lead over Donald Trump has disappeared and, although time is running out, Moore argues that the answer to the vice-president’s problem is clear. 

“You don't have to do a lot,” he says. “You just have to say that when you are president on January 20th, this ends, the slaughter of civilians ends. I'm not going to continue that… I am not Joe Biden.” 

Many have pleaded with the Harris campaign to break away from Biden’s policies on Gaza since she began her presidential campaign, but to no avail. Moore is disappointed with the lack of change so far, as you’ll hear him discuss in the interview.

Watch the full conversation above to hear how history could be repeating itself and what a lot of Arab-American voters are telling Michael Moore is their preferred alternative to the two-state solution in the Middle East. 

If you are a paid subscriber, the interview is available in full, and you can also leave your comments below. Free subscribers get a six-minute preview of this special interview with Michael Moore.

