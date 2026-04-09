On this day in 1866, Gen. Ulysses S Grant was stopped for speeding in a horse-drawn buggy on 14th Street in Washington, DC. In 2012, the then-chief of DC police said Grant was arrested in such fashion three times, twice while president – shameful, but one fewer arrest than endured by his current successor in office, Donald J Trump.

Hi! It’s Swin again.

The Donald Trump-shaped apocalypse has been postponed, even if his war goes on. With it comes new horrors each day, at home and abroad. Amid it all, the president of the United States is falling back on a familiar habit: huffily ordering aides to bring him the heads (figuratively speaking… we hope) of the people who’ve been snitching on him. So let’s get into that.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ Trump demands action as a new book looms, JD Vance tries to explain away the ceasefire that wasn’t, amid Israeli savagery in Lebanon, and Pam Bondi tries to bail on a date to discuss Jeffrey Epstein before the House Oversight Committee.

The President Smells a Rat

Trump speaks at the White House on Feb. 20, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

Donald Trump is a Mad King president, perpetually pissed off about seemingly everything. That is always what you like to hear about someone running a major new war that’s killing thousands and affecting millions across multiple continents. But there’s something new that is uniquely enraging him, those who’ve spoken to him recently tell me. In conversations with close aides and advisers, President Trump has loudly demanded to know who in his Cabinet or his team blabbed to New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan for their forthcoming book, Regime Change – including over his reckless decision to launch an illegal war against Iran.

In response to the president’s demands, Trump officials have launched a massive leak hunt within Trumpland and the federal government, multiple Trump advisers say.