Q&A With Mehdi: On Israel and Its Illegal Detention of Greta Thunberg and the Flotilla Activists
Tune in on Monday at 11am ET, live, for ‘Ask the Editor.’ Mehdi will take your questions about Israel’s violent detention and possible abuse of the activists that were aboard the Gaza aid flotilla.
Don’t miss Monday’s ‘Ask the Editor’ – our livestreamed Q&A series where you ask, and Mehdi answers.
Last week, Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud flotilla en route to deliver aid to Gaza, detaining all on board, including Zeteo contributor Greta Thunberg. The activists are reportedly being severely mistreated and denied water and sanitation. Mehdi will unpack the news, then he’ll pass you the mic. Zeteo’s Prem Thakker will moderate.
They’ll also be discussing the ongoing ICE raids as well as Van Jones’s apology for joking about dead Gaza babies on Bill Maher’s show on Friday night.
All subscribers are invited to watch and participate on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or on YouTube. Join us on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, 4pm BST.
Register to be reminded above, and bring your questions.
This show is paywall-free for all subscribers. If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, please do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation would also go a long way in supporting our brand of independent journalism.
Explain to me how the Israeli government can arrest anyone in International Waters? On what charges are these peace activists being held? More of Netanyahu's human rights abuses.
The dogs of war will have itchy trigger fingers when they look at Greta for sure.
The dogs would love to murder her. That is evident by now.
If she is tortured it will be an accurate reflection of the Jewish personality.
Dont forget that.
