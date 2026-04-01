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Amy Nayebdadash 🇺🇸☀️🇮🇷's avatar
Amy Nayebdadash 🇺🇸☀️🇮🇷
4d

I am a Iranian American and I have a very, very large family here in the US. I have many family members mostly elders that are in full support of this war. It’s tearing our family apart because the younger generations are not in support of this war.

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Lisa S ☮️💜🤷🏻‍♀️'s avatar
Lisa S ☮️💜🤷🏻‍♀️
4d

Thank you for this. It fills in a lot of gaps for me re the disinformation machinery

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