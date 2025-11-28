Federal agents in the halls of an immigration court on Nov. 21, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

“A mask can’t hide you from your neighbors, your children, and God. They’ll know. You can walk away before the shame follows you home.”

That’s the message an anti-Donald Trump group hopes to convey directly to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents carrying out the president’s violent mass deportation campaign.

The ad campaign from Women’s March WIN features an ICE agent returning home, from a day of breaking car windows and terrorizing immigrant families, to his young daughter. “Daddy, how was your day?” she asks. The camera zooms in on the agent’s distraught face. As he hugs his daughter, text appears on the screen: “What will you say when she asks about your day?”

Women’s March WIN is running the ad on TV in West Palm Beach, Florida – home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where he’s spending Thanksgiving weekend. The ads are also set to run around Chicago, Illinois, and Charlotte, North Carolina, two cities that the Trump administration has targeted with aggressive immigration raids and street round-ups.