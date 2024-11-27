People in Tel Aviv pass by a congratulatory billboard showing Trump on Nov. 7, 2024. Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images

In major Israeli cities, including Haifa, where I live, “Trump/Vance 2024” campaign signs have been quickly replaced by signs congratulating Donald Trump on his election victory. “Make Israel Great,” reads one sign. “Now is the Time For Sovereignty,” reads another (referring to Israeli annexation of the West Bank), with an image of the Star of David over the occupied West Bank and a picture of Trump.

Israeli support for Trump is not new, of course. Back in 2016, settlers campaigned for Trump, hosting parties and encouraging Israeli Americans to vote for him. By the end of his term, he had higher approval ratings in Israel than in the US. Israeli settlers viewed in him the opportunity to shape US policy towards Israel to their benefit. And they weren’t wrong. From recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to moving the US embassy, to recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights to stating that settlements do not violate international law, Trump spent his first term fulfilling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wishlist.

On the day after this month’s US election, my Israeli neighbor – a member of the so-called “left” – was giddy. “Finally, someone who will be good for us!” she said.

I was puzzled. “I don’t understand. Are you saying that Biden was bad for Israel?” I was certain that she would answer “no” to my (rhetorical) question given that the US has funded more than 70% of the weaponry used in this genocide and given that it has provided Israel with endless diplomatic cover.

My certainty was misplaced. “Yes! He was horrible. He allowed the world to criticize Israel,” she said. Lost on her – and on the rest of Israel – is that the world is critical because of the genocide and war crimes the country is carrying out. But, as I have written about before, Israelis are oblivious to what they have done and continue to do to Palestinians. All that matters to them is how they are perceived globally, irrespective of what they do to Palestinians. They do not care that their government is committing genocide; they are just angry that the world is not fully supporting them as they do it.

Netanyahu Taps Hardline Settler Activist

With Trump as president for a second time, Netanyahu is going for gold.