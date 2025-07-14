Mehdi sits down with Piers Morgan live on set in London to discuss the genocide in Gaza, Israel’s plans to keep it going, and the US’s green light for it all. Mehdi is joined by former Trump lawyer and ardent Zionist Alan Dershowitz, who, you will quickly realize, did not come with receipts on the ready.

Dershowitz’s former client list is one to make jaws drop for all the wrong reasons, because in addition to Donald Trump, it includes: O.J. Simpson, Harvey Weinstein, and last but not least, infamous child sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, whom the discussion centered around in light of the Trump administration’s attempts at backtracking on their promise of declassifying his case files.

Watch the full interview above

