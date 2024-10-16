Mehdi returned to Piers Morgan this week to debate retired Israeli lieutenant colonel and former spokesman Jonathan Conricus on Israel’s ongoing war crimes not only in Gaza, but also now in Lebanon, with Conricus claiming that, “a lot of dark people have a problem with the Jews living in their ancestral homeland.”

“The problem is not you living in the region,” Mehdi responds to Conricus. “The problem is the army you served and the country you were a spokesman for illegally occupies other people’s lands – in the West Bank, in Gaza, in the Golan Heights, now in Lebanon, again!”

Mehdi grilled Conricus on the Israeli military’s record, including reporting about abuse in prisons, deliberate starvation, and their use of Palestinians as human shields.

“The New York Times this week reported that your military sent children, Palestinian children, as human shields into booby-trapped tunnels and buildings. Is that what you did Jonathan? Can you tell us today, did you ever send a Palestinian child as a human shield into a tunnel?” Mehdi asks Conricus.

Watch the full episode on YouTube to hear the two debate Israel’s latest escalations with Iran, Israel’s endgame, and the cruel murder of Palestinian university student Shaban al-Dalu.