We have much to discuss. That’s why you’re invited to ‘Ask the Editor’: our weekly, live Q&A show where you ask, and Mehdi answers. Zeteo subscribers can watch and join the conversation live on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or on YouTube. Join us on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, and 4pm GMT.

This week, Mehdi will take on the latest news around US President Donald Trump, as he wreaks havoc at home and abroad: from potentially cutting food aid for millions of Americans, to instigating a war with Venezuela. Plus, Zeteo’s Prem Thakker returns as moderator. Mehdi and Prem will break down the latest – then it’s up to you to lead the discussion!

Add it to your calendar below:

Sign up here!

See you there!

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, please do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation would also go a long way in supporting our brand of independent journalism.

Share

Catch up on more from Zeteo, and check out the latest ‘Ask the Editor’: