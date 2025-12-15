‘Ask the Editor’ is back!

Join Mehdi and Prem for a live Q&A on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, 4pm GMT to break down the latest news. Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.

Mehdi and Prem will unpack the horrific attack at Australia’s Bondi Beach, the shooting at Brown University, CBS’s bizarre town hall with Erika Kirk, and more. Mehdi will give you his take, then he’ll answer your questions.

Don’t miss it. Join ‘Ask the Editor’ below:

TUNE IN HERE

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, please do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation would also go a long way in supporting our brand of independent, accountability journalism.

Catch up on more from Zeteo: