Mehdi Takes Your Questions on the Bondi Beach Attack, Erika Kirk on CBS, and More
Join us live on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, 4pm GMT for ‘Ask the Editor’: Mehdi and Prem's weekly, livestreamed Q&A series.
‘Ask the Editor’ is back!
Join Mehdi and Prem for a live Q&A on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, 4pm GMT to break down the latest news. Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.
Mehdi and Prem will unpack the horrific attack at Australia’s Bondi Beach, the shooting at Brown University, CBS’s bizarre town hall with Erika Kirk, and more. Mehdi will give you his take, then he’ll answer your questions.
Don’t miss it. Join ‘Ask the Editor’ below:
