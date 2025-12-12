Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
2h

I will not support any future candidate for high office that doesn't address the dismantle of ICE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robin’sNest's avatar
Robin’sNest
3hEdited

Every brutality photo and video kills me a piece at a time, but I look and I share, and I fight a little harder. I think (hope) the Internet comments are just bots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture