Cheeto And His Gestapo

Cheeto and his Nazi allies in Congress in their fascist takeover of the government now have $45B….yes that’s with a “B”….to enforce their false villain, the immigrant, to grab people that ICE determines to be a criminal just by their look, according to SCOTUS Kavanaugh

But is it just immigrants? What about legal US citizens? Are we safe? Good questions and the answer is NO Let’s talk about the US citizen journalist and reporter in NJ who was thrown to the ground, handcuffed, and sent into detention As we say, it’s not immigrants they’re coming for, they’re coming for those eventually who dissent and oppose them

But we can stand united, willing to do our part Pramila Jayapal just ended her Resistance Lab on Immigration abuse and means to voice our solidarity against such practices because we are all at risk

Tell us what the deal is. What is this brotherhood in the Middle East… what will become of Gaza, what about that huge oil pipeline Israel is building to plunk in that bay— turn it into a port so we can get oil without Russia? . Where is the money from Tariffs going what is Kushner doing everywhere over there major handshakes. What was the Abraham Accord? (let’s stop F*ing around and make more money (MMM)?

What deal did the US make with the Zionists? Did they save us from the China, Russia, North Korea, Iran contingent that was doing a key party in Ukraine?

Did they say “let us do our own country then we’ll save yours”?

How about who takes over when Netanyahu is gone? Who’s next over there?

Who will tell Bill Maher to shut the F up. He sickens me with his contempt for college students and his righteous yahooing For downing the Palestinians. Bill Maher who ridiculously equates Palestinians with Hamas! Hamas is a terrorist organization supported by Netanyahu in order to keep the West Bank and Gaza split and the world distracted. Crime on crime. WAS Israel warned something was going down? Why did those peace activist hippies get their concert moved closer to Gaza three days before the attack?

And of course on and on. Thank you Zateo. Be Blessed.

