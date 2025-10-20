Mehdi Takes Your Questions on Gaza's 'Ceasefire', No Kings, and Whatever You're Asking
On Monday at 11am ET, tune in for ‘Ask the Editor’: Mehdi's livestreamed, unscripted Q&A, led by you, the subscribers. We'll discuss Israel's renewed assault on Gaza, the 'No Kings' protest, and more.
‘Ask the Editor’ is back, and you’re invited!
Don’t miss Monday’s live Q&A where you ask, and Mehdi answers, with our own Prem Thakker moderating. Join the conversation live on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.
This week, Mehdi will break down Donald Trump’s failing ceasefire in Gaza — after a series of Israeli airstrikes killed dozens of Palestinians, and Israel cut off aid to the occupied Strip. He and Prem will also unpack the ‘No Kings’ rallies: the sweeping, nationwide protests against the US president’s escalating authoritarianism and how they were covered in the media. After that, the floor is yours.
See you on Monday, October 20 at 11am ET, 8am PT, 4pm BST. Add ‘Ask the Editor’ to your calendar below:
Click on the link above to be reminded! Bring your best questions.
Cheeto And His Gestapo
Cheeto and his Nazi allies in Congress in their fascist takeover of the government now have $45B….yes that’s with a “B”….to enforce their false villain, the immigrant, to grab people that ICE determines to be a criminal just by their look, according to SCOTUS Kavanaugh
But is it just immigrants? What about legal US citizens? Are we safe? Good questions and the answer is NO Let’s talk about the US citizen journalist and reporter in NJ who was thrown to the ground, handcuffed, and sent into detention As we say, it’s not immigrants they’re coming for, they’re coming for those eventually who dissent and oppose them
But we can stand united, willing to do our part Pramila Jayapal just ended her Resistance Lab on Immigration abuse and means to voice our solidarity against such practices because we are all at risk
Tell us what the deal is. What is this brotherhood in the Middle East… what will become of Gaza, what about that huge oil pipeline Israel is building to plunk in that bay— turn it into a port so we can get oil without Russia? . Where is the money from Tariffs going what is Kushner doing everywhere over there major handshakes. What was the Abraham Accord? (let’s stop F*ing around and make more money (MMM)?
What deal did the US make with the Zionists? Did they save us from the China, Russia, North Korea, Iran contingent that was doing a key party in Ukraine?
Did they say “let us do our own country then we’ll save yours”?
How about who takes over when Netanyahu is gone? Who’s next over there?
Who will tell Bill Maher to shut the F up. He sickens me with his contempt for college students and his righteous yahooing For downing the Palestinians. Bill Maher who ridiculously equates Palestinians with Hamas! Hamas is a terrorist organization supported by Netanyahu in order to keep the West Bank and Gaza split and the world distracted. Crime on crime. WAS Israel warned something was going down? Why did those peace activist hippies get their concert moved closer to Gaza three days before the attack?
And of course on and on. Thank you Zateo. Be Blessed.