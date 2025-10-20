‘Ask the Editor’ is back, and you’re invited!

Don’t miss Monday’s live Q&A where you ask, and Mehdi answers, with our own Prem Thakker moderating. Join the conversation live on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.

This week, Mehdi will break down Donald Trump’s failing ceasefire in Gaza — after a series of Israeli airstrikes killed dozens of Palestinians, and Israel cut off aid to the occupied Strip. He and Prem will also unpack the ‘No Kings’ rallies: the sweeping, nationwide protests against the US president’s escalating authoritarianism and how they were covered in the media. After that, the floor is yours.

See you on Monday, October 20 at 11am ET, 8am PT, 4pm BST. Add ‘Ask the Editor’ to your calendar below:

Click on the link above to be reminded! Bring your best questions.

We’re making this show paywall-free for all subscribers. But if you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, please do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation would also go a long way in supporting our brand of independent journalism.

