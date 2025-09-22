UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Is the recognition of a Palestinian state the pièce de résistance of two years of Western political gaslighting? I can’t help but feel that it is. We have watched the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and France shed crocodile tears for the Palestinians as Israel bombed, starved, and exploded every single university in Gaza. The UK’s Keir Starmer and France’s Emmanuel Macron tut-tutted while making sure that Israel had all the millions of dollars worth of weaponry needed to enact its horrific slaughter of men, women, and children.

And now we are supposed to believe that these same governments that diplomatically shielded Israel from sanctions, broke international law by not enforcing ICC arrest warrants, and stood by mutely while Israel maimed so many children that Gaza is now home to the largest cohort of child amputees in the world, suddenly care about Palestinians?

I don’t buy it for a second.