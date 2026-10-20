From left to right: Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett, Gadi Eisenkot, Yair Golan, and Avigdor Lieberman. Photos by Sean Gallup, Jack Guez/AFP, and Erik Marmor/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Trying to find the difference between leading politicians in Israel is like sorting M&M’s: they look different on the outside, but they’re all the same on the inside. The top contenders to replace Benjamin Netanyahu, in fact, offer very little to hope for, especially on Palestinian statehood and an end to the occupation, and some even position themselves further right than the current prime minister, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges.

We at Zeteo keep tabs, save receipts, and remember the moments those in power show their true colors. So without further ado, here is a list of the top Israeli politicians trying to replace Netanyahu next week with a different version of the same racist, ethnocentric, and bigoted style of governance:

Gadi Eisenkot - Yashar (Straight)