Zeteo’s Prem Thakker sat down with Columbia University graduate and former ICE detainee Mahmoud Khalil as he approaches one year since his arrest. The conversation, which took place in front of a live audience at DC’s legendary restaurant and book shop, Busboys and Poets, delved into Donald Trump’s war on immigrants, free speech, and ICE’s increasing rate of violence.

“We told you back in March that this is what’s happening,” Khalil says after meeting with US Congress representatives in Washington DC, “It took the killing of several people in this country, citizens and non-citizens alike, for them to realize that what Trump is doing is depriving everyone in this country from their constitutional rights… he was just using me as a test case to prove his plan.”

Khalil’s conversation with Prem and audience members stretched to over an hour long, covering an array of topics the audience wanted the Columbia graduate to discuss, including:

The status of his court case, where Khalil says, “You will hear another news that I am getting deported again, don’t believe that.”

His fears that the momentum from the Gaza protests would “fade away.”

Why people must channel their energy into different types of action beyond protests.

His work with members of Congress on immigration.

Why Democrats are not guaranteed total victory in this year’s midterm elections.

