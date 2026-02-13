Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Porter's avatar
Porter
3h

Jared Kushner is a crook, totally corrupt and a founding member of the Trump mob.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Camille Kelly's avatar
Camille Kelly
3h

Trump isn't simply promoting coal and removing climate protections for political purposes, his narcissism knows these actions will further destroy the planet. He wants to destroy earth for the rest of us, because he has no interest in a sustainable planet beyond his own existence.

He knows his end is near and he will continue to help foster the demise of civilization for the rest of us, as the ultimate revenge after his much anticipated death. His whole presidency has been all about revenge and wealth and he is leading his flock, and the rest of us to slaughter.

If trump wants his name on something so badly, give it to him where he's earned it. No more Epstein files, they are the Trump-Epstein files. A million mentions has afforded him that well earner moniker.

Maga voters won't be swayed, messaging needs to reach young voters to energize them into action since their future is at stake.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture